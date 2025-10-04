Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $329.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $331.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.47. The firm has a market cap of $547.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

