Successful Portfolios LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VTI stock opened at $329.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $331.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

