iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after purchasing an additional 208,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,401,000 after purchasing an additional 133,621 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,173,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,746,000 after purchasing an additional 75,027 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $469.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $473.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.37.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.