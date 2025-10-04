Grassi Investment Management Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $62,606,356. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $489.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $283.80 and a twelve month high of $517.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.56. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.66, a P/E/G ratio of 116.74 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $492.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.11.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

