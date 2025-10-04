Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,472,000 after buying an additional 36,930 shares during the period. Wit LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,031,000 after buying an additional 41,742 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,920,000 after buying an additional 146,007 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VB opened at $257.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

