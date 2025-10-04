Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $481.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $484.77.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

