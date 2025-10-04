Keb Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Keb Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $164.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,369 shares of company stock worth $1,539,610 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

