11,359 Shares in Shopify Inc. $SHOP Purchased by Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 32.6% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Shopify by 171.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 423,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,827,000 after buying an additional 267,271 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $161.14 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $162.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.78 and its 200 day moving average is $117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.59.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

