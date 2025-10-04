Boyar Asset Management Inc. Buys 345 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,779 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $77.51 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 74.30%.

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

