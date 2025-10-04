Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.0% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,735,000 after buying an additional 499,981 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 466,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,102,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,063,000 after purchasing an additional 243,360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $367.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $369.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

