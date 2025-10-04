AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $42,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,570.80. The trade was a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,504.00 to $4,499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,925.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,538.21.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.8%

AutoZone stock opened at $4,219.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,840.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,980.10 and a 52-week high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $51.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

