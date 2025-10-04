Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 21,044 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,044 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,331,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AMGN opened at $297.89 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $335.88. The company has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.