Ascent Group LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI opened at $127.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.68. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.89 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

