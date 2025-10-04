Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires New Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $341,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $240,491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,857,000 after acquiring an additional 313,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.31.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $469.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $559.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

