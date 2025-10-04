Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.86 Million Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

