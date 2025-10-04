iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Acquired by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $724,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 114,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,631,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $95.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

