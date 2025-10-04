Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,657 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.0% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $134.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

