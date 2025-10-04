Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $230.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.10. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.18 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 38.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $15,432,604.04. Following the sale, the director owned 634,112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,895,341,785.60. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,584,633 shares of company stock worth $623,559,263. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.50.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

