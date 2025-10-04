Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $223.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.89. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $168.28.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

