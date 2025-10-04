Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 84,775.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722 in the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $173.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.63. The firm has a market cap of $410.58 billion, a PE ratio of 576.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

