Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 10,883 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after buying an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,354,000 after buying an additional 279,859 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,027,000 after buying an additional 125,442 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,533,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,992,000 after buying an additional 147,169 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

