Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $211.15 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

