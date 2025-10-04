iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 705.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $165.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.36. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $166.16. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.2487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

