The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 72.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3%

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

