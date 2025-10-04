Impact Investors Inc Buys 1,234 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Impact Investors Inc boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,516 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $97,935,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 758,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 692,065 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,770.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 641,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,679,000 after acquiring an additional 627,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,078,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,609,000 after acquiring an additional 596,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of DECK stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

