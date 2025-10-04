Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Stock Position Trimmed by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.