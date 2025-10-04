Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Has $367,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $429.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 248.46, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.39. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.