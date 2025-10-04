Impact Investors Inc Raises Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Impact Investors Inc boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,281,000 after buying an additional 666,534 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,849,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,276,000 after purchasing an additional 680,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,676,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,041,000 after purchasing an additional 324,040 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $351.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $510.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

