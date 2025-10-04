Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $105,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 448,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $241.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,240 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,838. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

