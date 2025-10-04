Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.8% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $23,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $191.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $192.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.