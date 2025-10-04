Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,620 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,422,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,651,390,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 98.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,488,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,561,000 after acquiring an additional 190,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,406,000 after acquiring an additional 120,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $982.25 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $997.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $927.68 and a 200-day moving average of $772.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus set a $935.00 price target on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

