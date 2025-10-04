Pflug Koory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $191.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $192.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

