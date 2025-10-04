JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Purchased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,818 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 302,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $318,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 257,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

