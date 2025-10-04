Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $134,776,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451,169 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,541,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $217.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $218.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

