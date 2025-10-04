Ameriflex Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 747.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Ameriflex Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.88. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $103.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.