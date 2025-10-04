AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 56,766 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 153.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,766 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $40,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 111 Capital bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 39.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.40.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $424.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $421.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.31. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

