Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,139,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465,632 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 2.6% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $392,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,933,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,672.19. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,083.66. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,874 shares of company stock worth $42,187,714 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $162.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.