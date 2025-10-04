LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,821,000 after purchasing an additional 787,858 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,421,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,599,000 after purchasing an additional 363,402 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,411,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,984,000 after purchasing an additional 404,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 42.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,433 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 9.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,890,000 after purchasing an additional 154,311 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,478,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,460. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,993 shares of company stock valued at $16,292,923 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $302.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.08. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $315.23.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

