MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Sold by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MSCI by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 336.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,296,314.19. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $560.95 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $486.73 and a fifty-two week high of $642.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.54. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.68%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

