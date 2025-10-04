Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) vs. Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Financial Contrast

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) and Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ingredion and Chefs’ Warehouse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingredion 0 3 3 0 2.50 Chefs’ Warehouse 0 2 7 0 2.78

Ingredion presently has a consensus target price of $151.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.22%. Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus target price of $69.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.66%. Given Chefs’ Warehouse’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chefs’ Warehouse is more favorable than Ingredion.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingredion 9.24% 19.04% 10.09% Chefs’ Warehouse 1.76% 13.60% 3.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Ingredion and Chefs’ Warehouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

85.3% of Ingredion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Ingredion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ingredion has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chefs’ Warehouse has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ingredion and Chefs’ Warehouse”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingredion $7.32 billion 1.06 $647.00 million $10.25 11.80 Chefs’ Warehouse $3.95 billion 0.57 $55.48 million $1.60 34.65

Ingredion has higher revenue and earnings than Chefs’ Warehouse. Ingredion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chefs’ Warehouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers starch products for use in a range of processed foods; cornstarch; specialty paper starches for enhanced drainage, fiber retention, oil and grease resistance, improved printability, and biochemical oxygen demand control; starches and specialty starches for textile industry; industrial starches are used in the production of construction materials, textiles, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, as well as in mining and water filtration; and specialty industrial starches for use in biomaterial applications, including biodegradable plastics, fabric softeners and detergents, hair and skin care applications, dusting powders for surgical gloves, and in the production of glass fiber and insulation. It also provides sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrup, high fructose corn syrup, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrin, glucose syrup solids, and non-genetically modified organism syrups for applications in food and beverage products, such as baked goods, snack foods, canned fruits, condiments, candy and other sweets, dairy products, ice cream, jams and jellies, prepared mixes, table syrups, and beverages. In addition, the company sells refined corn oil, corn gluten feed, and corn gluten meal; and other products, including fruit and vegetable products, such as concentrates, purees, and essences, as well as pulse proteins and hydrocolloids systems and blends. The company was formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc. and changed its name to Ingredion Incorporated in June 2012. Ingredion Incorporated was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. The company serves menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores. It markets its center-of-the-plate products directly to consumers through a mail and e-commerce platform. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.