Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

