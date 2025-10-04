Sava Infond d.o.o. Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for 1.7% of Sava Infond d.o.o.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.6% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $86.22 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.16.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

