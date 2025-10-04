AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,012 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 127.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,742 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,317,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,051,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 28.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,961,000 after purchasing an additional 484,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Down 1.3%

AME opened at $183.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $198.33.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.