Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Wit LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,393,493 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,854 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,817 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,593 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

