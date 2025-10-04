QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $26,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 97.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $232,122.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,020.29. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,494 shares of company stock valued at $857,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $156.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.99.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

