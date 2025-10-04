Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Shares Sold by Onyx Financial Advisors LLC

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. BCO Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

