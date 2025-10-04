Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Sony comprises 1.5% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sony by 138.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Sony in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 6.4% in the second quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $28.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $175.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sony Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $189.90 earnings per share. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

