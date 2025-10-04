The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Stock Holdings Boosted by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 4.5% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $94.13 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.07 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $170.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.57.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.52.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

