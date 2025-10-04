Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 204.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $329.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $331.74. The company has a market capitalization of $547.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.47.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.