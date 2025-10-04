Corundum Group Inc. Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Corundum Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in ServiceNow by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $911.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of 114.83, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $914.67 and a 200 day moving average of $929.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.20.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,590.82. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total transaction of $1,003,875.67. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,928.77. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

